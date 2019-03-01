Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:15
Park Wood
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Wade

Notice Condolences

June Wade Notice
Wade June Mary
(nee Clare) Peacefully at home on Monday February 25th, 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Carl, mum to Mark, mother in law to Jennifer and sister to Bernadette.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday March 18th at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to
The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.