Wade June Mary
(nee Clare) Peacefully at home on Monday February 25th, 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Carl, mum to Mark, mother in law to Jennifer and sister to Bernadette.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday March 18th at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to
The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
