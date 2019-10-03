|
|
|
LANGFORD June
(Nee Tempest) Peacefully on 29th September, June, aged 82 years, of Pepper Hill.
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Philip and Ian, very dear sister of Richard,
dear mother in law of Evelyn and Christina, loving grandma of Matthew, Richard, Daniel and Katie, great grandma of Leah, Victoria, Izabella, Amelia and Oliver, dear friend to Susan and
a sister in law.
Will friends please meet for service at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11.15.
Family flowers only please, donations to Lewy body Dementia UK would be appreciated, a box will be provided at the service.
Samson Bairstow & Sons, Queensbury
01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019