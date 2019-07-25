Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Brooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Brooke

Notice Condolences

June Brooke Notice
Brooke June Lena
(née Steele,
née Sedgewick) On 16th July 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, June aged 83 years.
The loving wife of Paul, much loved mum of Debra, Jeanette, Darren, Melanie, Racheal, Paula, Allison, Vanessa and the late Robert and
a loving grandma and great grandma who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 1st August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.