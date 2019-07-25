|
|
|
Brooke June Lena
(née Steele,
née Sedgewick) On 16th July 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, June aged 83 years.
The loving wife of Paul, much loved mum of Debra, Jeanette, Darren, Melanie, Racheal, Paula, Allison, Vanessa and the late Robert and
a loving grandma and great grandma who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 1st August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019