Ashworth June On 20th March, peacefully at home, following a long illness, bravely borne and surrounded by her family.
June aged 81, beloved Wife of Robin, devoted Mother of Martin, Helen, Julia and Karen, Mother in Law of Darrell, Richard and Joanne,
proud Grandma of Liam, Arron, Connor, James, Katie and Jack and
a good friend to all who knew her.
June will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice Elland c/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Chapel.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
