HOLMES Julian Wentworth Herbert Julian's family wish to tender
their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Thanks for the very generous donations given in Julian's memory to support the work of
The Border Collie Trust.
Special thanks are extended to
the staff of The Royal Calderdale Hospital, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Brig Royd Surgery for the care and compassion shown to Julian.
The family are also grateful to Dianne Hughes and
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Funeral Directors, for their kindness and support throughout a very difficult time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019