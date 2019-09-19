|
|
|
Holmes Julian Wentworth Herbert On 9th September 2019, peacefully, at The Royal Infirmary,
Huddersfield, after a short illness, Julian, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved father of Andrew, beloved lifelong friend of Joan,
Father-in-law to Michelle and a great friend to Malcolm.
A much loved Granddad to Laura, Liam, Joshua, Sam, Rebecca
and Emma and Granddad 'Dogs'
to Barney, Martha,
Herbie and Amélie.
A special friend to all he touched.
A service to celebrate Julian's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland,
on Friday 27th September 2019
at 12.45pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be given for the benefit of
The Border Collie Trust. A plate
will be provided at the service.
Colourful attire please to reflect Julian's colourful life would be appreciated.
All enquiries to Andrew Naylor
and Family, 01422-377840.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019