CRABTREE Julia
(nee Simpson) On June 15th 2019 peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Julia
aged 80 years. The dearly loved wife of the late Jeff, a much loved mum of Mark, Amanda, Adele and Simon and a cherished grandma and
great grandma. A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Julia will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday July 2nd at 12 Noon. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Overgate Hospice,
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
