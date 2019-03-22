Resources More Obituaries for Jozefa Schydlitsch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jozefa Schydlitsch

Notice SCHYDLITSCH The family of the late Jozefa Schydlitsch wish to thank all those who remembered us in their prayers, for all the Mass offerings and sympathy cards, floral arrangements, phone calls, texts and e-mails of support.

Thank you for attending the funeral and joining with us to celebrate Jozefa's life.

We would like to say a "Special Thank You" to Father Yaroslav Riy

for leading the funeral service.

Thanks to the Ukrainian communities of Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford,

but especially to Loretta and

Tony Cooper.

Thank you to Doctors Edara and Madhuri and the "Just In Time" carers for their compassionate

care of Jozefa.

