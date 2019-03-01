|
SCHYDLITSCH Jozefa
(formerly Jozefa Wowk
nee Kulczycka) On Wednesday 20th February, 2019 peacefully at her home in Birchencliffe, Huddersfield, Jozefa, aged 89, formerly of Halifax.
Everloving wife of the late
Woldomyr Wowk and the late Bohdan Schydlitsch.
Loving mum of Irene, respected mother-in-law of Michael, stepmother to Linda and Ian and David and Carole,
devoted grandmother of Steven, Joanna, Paul, Scott and Christina, proud great grandmother of Eva, Emily and Luke.
A dear friend to Jacqueline, Emma and Jon.
A special aunt and sister to family in Ukraine, Poland, Canada and Tasmania.
A Ukrainian liturgy funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5DH on Thursday 14th March, 2019 at 11.00 am followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery, Halifax,
HX3 9AE.
All enquiries to BJ Melia & Sons Funeral Directors on 01422 354453.
Rest in Peace
VICHNAYA PAMYAT!
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
