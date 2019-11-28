|
|
|
Whiteley Joyce Carol and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the loving support
they have received at this sad time.
We are truly grateful for the many cards, letters and beautiful floral gifts received and also for the donations to Parkinson's UK
and The Alzheimers Society,
given in memory of Joyce.
Thank you to all who attended the celebration of Joyce's life, led so beautifully by our dear friend
Jane Rice and thanks also to
Lee Summers and staff at Springhead Funeral Service.
Special thanks to the Drs and District Nurses at Rosegarth Surgery and the out of hours Palliative Care Nurses for their gentleness and compassion.
Finally, words cannot express our gratitude and total admiration for the amazing staff at
Alexander House for the loving care given to Joyce, and for the constant support given to ourselves
over the past 18 months.
We couldn't have asked for more!
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019