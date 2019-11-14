Home

Joyce Whiteley Notice
Whiteley Joyce Peacefully on 7th November 2019 surrounded by love, Joyce,
in her 90th year.
The loving and dearly loved wife of the late John, loving and much loved mum of Carol and devoted mother in law of the late Gordon. An adored gran of Christopher and Andrew and great gran of Elsie-May, Otto, Archie and Aluna, and a loving aunt and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to be divided between Parkinson's UK and the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
