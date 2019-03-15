|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE Joyce (née Denton) On March 2nd 2019 suddenly
but peacefully at her home in Greetland, Joyce in her 91st year.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Gordon, a most dearly loved and special Mum to Felicity,
a dear and respected Mum-in-Law to Chris, a much loved, proud and devoted Gran to Natalie, adored Great Gran of Heidi, a true friend and neighbour of Tess and a very
good friend to many.
Joyce's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Park Wood crematorium, Elland
on Friday, March 29th at 11:15 am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes Bell Hall,
Halifax HX1 2XR.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
