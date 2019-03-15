Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:15
Park Wood crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Sutcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sutcliffe

Notice Condolences

Joyce Sutcliffe Notice
SUTCLIFFE Joyce (née Denton) On March 2nd 2019 suddenly
but peacefully at her home in Greetland, Joyce in her 91st year.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Gordon, a most dearly loved and special Mum to Felicity,
a dear and respected Mum-in-Law to Chris, a much loved, proud and devoted Gran to Natalie, adored Great Gran of Heidi, a true friend and neighbour of Tess and a very
good friend to many.
Joyce's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Park Wood crematorium, Elland
on Friday, March 29th at 11:15 am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes Bell Hall,
Halifax HX1 2XR.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.