|
|
|
ROBLEDO née Sherrard
Joyce May Peacefully on July 25th 2019,
at the Calderdale Royal Hospital, Joyce aged 95 years,
formerly of Southowram.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Miles, a much loved Mum of Sandra and the late Keith, dear Mum in law of Ray, loving Grandma of Melanie and Keith, Great Grandma of Luke, Brendan and Josh.
Reception into St Anne's In
The Grove on Monday September 2nd at 5.00pm, service will be held at St Anne's In The Grove Church, Southowram on
Tuesday September 3rd at 1.15pm, followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu,
can be made on the day for
St Anne's Church.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353 970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019