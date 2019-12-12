|
|
|
PATTERSON Joyce Linda
and
George November 21st and 22nd 2019,
tragically, the result of an accident,
Joyce Linda and George Patterson
of Sawley near Ripon
(formerly of Halifax).
Loving parents of
Dawn, Suzanne and Julie-Ann,
parents-in-law of
Nev and Stewart,
fun loving grandparents of
Charlotte, George,
Olivia and Thomas.
Service at The Church of
St Michael and All Angels, Sawley
on Tuesday December 17th at 2pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request,
if desired, donations in memory for
Hearing Dogs for the Deaf
and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019