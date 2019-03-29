Joyce Kidd/Donnachie Remembering our wonderful mum on mother's day,

Joyce Kidd/Donnachie

who sadly passed away

aged 89 on 27/10/2018.

Loving mum to Annemarie

and the late Kevin,

now they are together again

and mother in law to John.



If roses grow in heaven lord

please pick a bunch for me,

place them in my mother's arms

and tell her there from me.

tell her I love her and miss her

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

I do it everyday,

but there's an ache within

my heart that will never go away.





Happy Mother's Day Mum,

we love and miss you always,

but so much more today.

Night night mum, sleep tight,

forever in our hearts.

Annemarie & John XxX Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019