Joyce Kidd/Donnachie Remembering our wonderful mum on mother's day,
Joyce Kidd/Donnachie
who sadly passed away
aged 89 on 27/10/2018.
Loving mum to Annemarie
and the late Kevin,
now they are together again
and mother in law to John.
If roses grow in heaven lord
please pick a bunch for me,
place them in my mother's arms
and tell her there from me.
tell her I love her and miss her
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it everyday,
but there's an ache within
my heart that will never go away.
Happy Mother's Day Mum,
we love and miss you always,
but so much more today.
Night night mum, sleep tight,
forever in our hearts.
Annemarie & John XxX
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
