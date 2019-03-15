|
|
|
Ford Joyce Marie
(née Wilkinson) On 7th March 2019 peacefully at
Lee Mount Residential Home,
Joyce aged 86 years formerly of
Forest Crescent, Hx, dearly loved mum of Stephen and Derek,
dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Service at St Malachys Church, Ovenden, on Monday 25th March at 2.45pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
