Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:45
St Malachys Church
Ovenden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ford

Notice Condolences

Joyce Ford Notice
Ford Joyce Marie
(née Wilkinson) On 7th March 2019 peacefully at
Lee Mount Residential Home,
Joyce aged 86 years formerly of
Forest Crescent, Hx, dearly loved mum of Stephen and Derek,
dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Service at St Malachys Church, Ovenden, on Monday 25th March at 2.45pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.