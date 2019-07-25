Home

Bull Joyce
(née Carter) Peacefully on Friday 12th July 2019, aged 92 years. Joyce,
the loving wife to the late Ronnie, beloved mum to Linda,
Irene and Freda, also
a cherished nan and great nan.
No flowers but donations
in lieu if so desired may be
given to Cancer Research.
The funeral service will be
held at Park Wood, Elland on
Friday 2nd August at 2.15pm.
Would friends please accept
this as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
