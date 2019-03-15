|
Beck Joy On February 28th 2019, passed away at
St James Hospital, Leeds, aged 61 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
dear Mother of James and Matt, loving Grandma of Josh and Isabelle, beloved daughter of Rita and Brian, dear sister of Margaret, Lynn and Tim.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Wards 50 and 54 of St James Hospital.
The service will be close family only. If you were a friend of Joy's and would like to make a donation in her memory, donations to RSPCA and Macmillan Cancer Support would be much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
