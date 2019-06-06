Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Hall

Memories Condolences

Joseph Hall Memories
HALL Joseph December 18 1967 -
June 3 1994.
Treasured memories of
a much loved son,
brother and brother in law.

I am not there,
do not stand at
my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken
in the morning hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars
that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
( "Grieve Not" by Mary Elizabeth Frye 1932)
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.