|
|
|
HALL Joseph December 18 1967 -
June 3 1994.
Treasured memories of
a much loved son,
brother and brother in law.
I am not there,
do not stand at
my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken
in the morning hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars
that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
( "Grieve Not" by Mary Elizabeth Frye 1932)
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More