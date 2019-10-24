|
|
|
FOSTER Joseph On 5th October 2019 at C.R.H.
Joe, aged 81 years of Halifax.
Beloved husband of Patricia.
The dearly loved Father of Andrew, Alison, father in law to Kath & Ben.
A loving Grandad, Great Grandad.
A caring Brother, Uncle
and a good friend to many.
Requiem Mass at St Patricks R-C Church Elland on Friday 1st November 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Dementia UK, c/o B J Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019