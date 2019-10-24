Home

Joseph Foster

Joseph Foster Notice
FOSTER Joseph On 5th October 2019 at C.R.H.
Joe, aged 81 years of Halifax.
Beloved husband of Patricia.
The dearly loved Father of Andrew, Alison, father in law to Kath & Ben.
A loving Grandad, Great Grandad.
A caring Brother, Uncle
and a good friend to many.
Requiem Mass at St Patricks R-C Church Elland on Friday 1st November 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Dementia UK, c/o B J Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
