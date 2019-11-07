|
|
|
Coulter Joseph Michael On Tuesday 29th October 2019, Joe died peacefully at home, aged 92.
Much missed dad to Michael and Lynne, proud grandad to
Bradley and Callum, dear
father-in-law to Carol and Arthur.
And last, but never least, devoted husband of 68 years to Edie.
Funeral service at
St Columbas Catholic Church, Highroad Well, HX2 0QF on Wednesday 13th November
at 12.15 pm. Followed by
private family cremation.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations in lieu
of flowers to St Columba's
Junior Football team.
All enquiries to Melia Funeral Directors, 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019