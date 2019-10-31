Home

Committal
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
17:00
The Town Hall in Hebden Bridge
ROUND Jonathan Charles On 21st October 2019, at Overgate Hospice, Elland. Charles aged 63 years, of Hebden Bridge.

Beloved fiancé of Helen Doodson, dearly loved son of Ruth and the late John, beloved brother of Elizabeth, a loving a caring step father of Jonathan and Chloe.
A wonderful friend to many.

Committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2:15pm on Monday 11th November.
Please wear a poppy to commemorate Remembrance Day. Followed by a celebration of Charles' life at The Town Hall in Hebden Bridge from 5pm. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations in his memory welcome to Overgate Hospice/Cancer Research UK/ Khalsa Aid.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
