LEWIS Jonathan Craig On March 15th 2019, Jonathan of Queensbury, passed on peacefully, in Marie Curie Hospice,
aged 39 years.
The dearly loved son of Maureen and the late Cedric, much loved brother of Samantha, a dear brother in law to Robert, devoted uncle to Annabel and Polly and a loved and respected
friend to many.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church, Illingworth, on Wednesday, April 3rd
at 1:45: pm followed by
Cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the church. By request family flowers only please,
if desired donations in memory of Jonathan would be appreciated for Marie Curie Hospice,
Maudsley Street, Bradford,
BD3 9LE. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to H.Bates
Funeral Directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
