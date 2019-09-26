|
|
|
Crossley Jon William On 16th September 2019 suddenly at home in Aberdeen, Scotland Jon aged 43 years formerly of Halifax, dearly loved son of Richard, Ann and Ewart, loving brother of Rachel and Chris, dear brother in law to Andrew and Harriet, much loved uncle to Sian, Ebony, Eli and Ernest.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 3 October at 1.30pm,
family flowers only please but donations if desired to the S.S.P.C.A. c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019