Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims & Jones Funeral Directors Ltd (Bonymaen, Swansea)
240 Jersey Road
Swansea, Swansea SA1 7DL
01792 700501
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00
Margam Crematorium, Port Talbot
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walters

Notice Condolences

John Walters Notice
Walters John Brian
'Brian' Formerly of Halifax,
sadly passed away at
Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Saturday 19th October 2019,
aged 72 years.
Adored husband of the late Denise, much loved dad of Vanessa, Geraint and Gareth, devoted grandpa of Alexander, Ashley, William, Thomas, Freddie and Molly, precious brother of Nigel and the late Christine and a dear father-in-law and brother-in-law.
Funeral service to be held at
Margam Crematorium, Port Talbot on Friday 8th November at 12pm.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired can be made payable
to Wales Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries c/o Sims & Jones Funeral Directors, 240 Jersey Road, Swansea
SA1 7DL. Tel: 01792 700510.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -