Walters John Brian
'Brian' Formerly of Halifax,
sadly passed away at
Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Saturday 19th October 2019,
aged 72 years.
Adored husband of the late Denise, much loved dad of Vanessa, Geraint and Gareth, devoted grandpa of Alexander, Ashley, William, Thomas, Freddie and Molly, precious brother of Nigel and the late Christine and a dear father-in-law and brother-in-law.
Funeral service to be held at
Margam Crematorium, Port Talbot on Friday 8th November at 12pm.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired can be made payable
to Wales Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries c/o Sims & Jones Funeral Directors, 240 Jersey Road, Swansea
SA1 7DL. Tel: 01792 700510.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019