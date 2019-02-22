|
Sutton John Richard
(Big John) On 2nd February 2019, peacefully
at home, John, aged 72 years of Southfield Lane, Bradford.
Beloved son of the late Ernest and Winnie, dearly loved dad of Tracy, Dean, Darren and David, much loved grandad and a dear friend to many. Service at St Johns Church,
Great Horton, Bradford on Wednesday 27th February at 2pm, followed by committal at Scholemoor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Tuberous-Sclerosis Association,
a collection plate will be provided. Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation
and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
