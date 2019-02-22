Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:00
St Johns Church
Great Horton
Bradford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sutton

Notice Condolences

John Sutton Notice
Sutton John Richard
(Big John) On 2nd February 2019, peacefully
at home, John, aged 72 years of Southfield Lane, Bradford.
Beloved son of the late Ernest and Winnie, dearly loved dad of Tracy, Dean, Darren and David, much loved grandad and a dear friend to many. Service at St Johns Church,
Great Horton, Bradford on Wednesday 27th February at 2pm, followed by committal at Scholemoor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Tuberous-Sclerosis Association,
a collection plate will be provided. Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation
and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.