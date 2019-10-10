|
|
|
Sutcliffe John Patterson On 24th September 2019, peacefully at Croftlands
Residential Home,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Myra, a much loved dad of the late John and Robert, a proud grandad to Zoe, Oliver and Matthew,
a cherished great grandad, brother and friend to many.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 10am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired
to Dementia UK,
for which a plate would be provided after the service.
Enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019