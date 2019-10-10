Home

Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
John Sutcliffe

John Sutcliffe Notice
Sutcliffe John Patterson On 24th September 2019, peacefully at Croftlands
Residential Home,
aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of the late Myra, a much loved dad of the late John and Robert, a proud grandad to Zoe, Oliver and Matthew,
a cherished great grandad, brother and friend to many.

A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 10am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired
to Dementia UK,
for which a plate would be provided after the service.

Enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
