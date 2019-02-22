|
Sutcliffe John Stewart On February 13 2019,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice Elland,surrounded by his loving family, John, aged 83 years,
of Sowood, the much loved husband of the late Daphne a dear father of Pamela, Suzanne and Stuart and a loving granddad of Gareth, Leah, Jacob, Lydia and Lewis.
A good friend to many,
he will be sadly missed.
Service at St Andrew's church Stainland on Friday 1 March 2019 at 2.30pm followed by cremation at Park Wood crematorium Elland.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Enquiries to B J Melia and Sons, Providence Chapel of Rest, Elland. Tel. 01422 370222
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
