Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:30
St Andrew's church
Stainland
Sutcliffe John Stewart On February 13 2019,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice Elland,surrounded by his loving family, John, aged 83 years,
of Sowood, the much loved husband of the late Daphne a dear father of Pamela, Suzanne and Stuart and a loving granddad of Gareth, Leah, Jacob, Lydia and Lewis.
A good friend to many,
he will be sadly missed.
Service at St Andrew's church Stainland on Friday 1 March 2019 at 2.30pm followed by cremation at Park Wood crematorium Elland.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Enquiries to B J Melia and Sons, Providence Chapel of Rest, Elland. Tel. 01422 370222
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
