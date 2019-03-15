Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
15:00
Park Wood crematorium
Elland
John Pigott Notice
PIGOTT John Charles On March 7th, 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Johnny, aged 74 of Highroad Well, the dearly beloved dad of Danielle, Jason and Damien, a much loved son, grandad, brother, uncle and a good friend to many.

Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, March 27th at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
