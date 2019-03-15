|
PIGOTT John Charles On March 7th, 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Johnny, aged 74 of Highroad Well, the dearly beloved dad of Danielle, Jason and Damien, a much loved son, grandad, brother, uncle and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, March 27th at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
