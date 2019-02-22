|
|
|
Parkin John Bernard Wonderful, devoted and loving father of Dominic, Julie, Chloe and the late Adrian Parkin, died peacefully at High Lee Care Home on 12th February 2019, nearly a year after the loss of his beloved wife, Margaret (nee Diskin).
Bernard, formerly of Trinity Court, Halifax, and Lyndhurst Avenue, Brighouse, was retired Deputy Head teacher of St Blaise School, Bradford.
His funeral will be at
St Alban's RC Church,
Huddersfield Road, Halifax on Monday 4th March at 11am.
All friends are warmly invited to attend to honour his life.
Any enquiries to B.J.Melia & Sons, Halifax. 01422 354453.
With gratitude to all staff and residents at High Lee Care Home, Luddenden Foot, for the kindness and caring support in the last few months of his life.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
