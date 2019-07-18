Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
09:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nuttall

Notice Condolences

John Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL John 15th July 2019, peacefully at his
home in Salendine Nook, in his
90th year. Beloved husband of Nancy, dearly loved dad of Nigel
and a dear father in law of Jackie.
The service and cremation will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 9.00am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, to be shared between Dementia UK and Dogs Trust Leeds, for which a box will be available.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.