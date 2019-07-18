|
NUTTALL John 15th July 2019, peacefully at his
home in Salendine Nook, in his
90th year. Beloved husband of Nancy, dearly loved dad of Nigel
and a dear father in law of Jackie.
The service and cremation will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 9.00am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, to be shared between Dementia UK and Dogs Trust Leeds, for which a box will be available.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019