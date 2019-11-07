|
|
|
MOORE John
LYNDEN Peacefully, at The Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield, on Saturday 2nd. November 2019, Lynden,
aged 77 years.
He was the much loved partner of Christine, loving husband of the late Eileen and a loving
father and granddad.
He will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Lynden's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ on
Friday 15th November at 2:15 pm.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Cancer Research U.K. and The Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019