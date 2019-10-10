|
|
|
McMANUS
John (Colin) On 2 October 2019,
peacefully at home, Colin
aged 87 years of Pye Nest, Halifax.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
dearly loved dad of Andrew
and Alison, loving father in law
to Janr, much loved grandad
to Isabel and Finlay.
Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart and St Patricks Church, Bolton Brow, Halifax on Wednesday 16 Oct 2019 at 1pm, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019