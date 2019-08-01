Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lister

Notice Condolences

John Lister Notice
LISTER John Leonard On 14th July 2019
peacefully in Majorca -
the place he loved,
John, aged 71 years of Halifax, much loved and sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Following a private family interment, John's family would like to invite all friends to
Bertie's Banqueting Rooms, Elland on Monday 19th August at 12.30pm for lunch and drinks.
If desired donations in John's memory may be sent
Jackie Jennings, Ward J83,
Day Care Centre, Bexley Wing,
St. James' Hospital, Leeds, LS9 7TF.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.