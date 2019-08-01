|
LISTER John Leonard On 14th July 2019
peacefully in Majorca -
the place he loved,
John, aged 71 years of Halifax, much loved and sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Following a private family interment, John's family would like to invite all friends to
Bertie's Banqueting Rooms, Elland on Monday 19th August at 12.30pm for lunch and drinks.
If desired donations in John's memory may be sent
Jackie Jennings, Ward J83,
Day Care Centre, Bexley Wing,
St. James' Hospital, Leeds, LS9 7TF.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019