|
|
|
Leonard
Father John
(Sean) Former parish priest of St Patrick, Elland.
Died on Thursday 21st February at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 82 years. Father Leonard was born in Ireland on 25th June 1936, he studied for the Priesthood at St Patrick's College, Thurles, and was ordained for the Diocese of Leeds at the Cathedral Church of St Patrick, Thurles, on 12th June 1960. He was a much loved man who will be sadly missed by his loving family, friends, brother Clergy and the parishioners he served for over 58 years, Father Leonard's body will be received in to St Patrick's Church, Victoria Road, Elland, on Tuesday 19th March at 7pm followed by Mass. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church on Wednesday 20th March at 11am, followed by burial at Exley Cemetery, Elland.
May he rest in peace.
Enquiries to B J Melia and Sons, Funeral services 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More