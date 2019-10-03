Home

LANDIN John Harry Peacefully on September 26th 2019, at Saville Park Care Home, John, aged 88 years, of Copley.
The dearly loved Husband of the
late Marian, a much loved Dad of Dianne and Robert, a much loved and respected Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Service and cremation will be held, at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday October 17th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu,
can be made on the day for the Macmillan Rehabilitation Units at
the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
