Keighley John Peacefully on Wednesday
22nd May 2019, John aged 71 years.
Passed away at Overgate Hospice.
A loving husband to Linda, a devoted dad to Stuart, Robert and
father-in-law to Helen,
a dear grandad to Harry, Jack, Sam and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
The family requests all cyclists to come in their cycling clothes and Halifax Harriers in their club kit.
Also no black and no ties to be worn.
All enquiries to:
Emotions Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
