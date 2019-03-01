Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:45
St Malachy's Church
Ovenden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kenny

Notice Condolences

John Kenny Notice
Kenny John On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at Pellon Manor, John,
aged 79 years, of Pellon Lane, Hx.
Beloved husband of Thelma,
dearly loved step dad of Karen,
much loved brother, grandad,
great grandad and uncle.
Service at St Malachy's Church,
Ovenden on Thursday 21st March
at 10.45 followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to the staff
amenities fund at Pellon Manor
C/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the church, R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.