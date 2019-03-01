|
|
|
Kenny John On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at Pellon Manor, John,
aged 79 years, of Pellon Lane, Hx.
Beloved husband of Thelma,
dearly loved step dad of Karen,
much loved brother, grandad,
great grandad and uncle.
Service at St Malachy's Church,
Ovenden on Thursday 21st March
at 10.45 followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to the staff
amenities fund at Pellon Manor
C/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the church, R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
