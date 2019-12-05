|
|
|
Hustler John On 29th November, 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, John, aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Linda, a loving dad, grandad, father in law and a dear friend to many who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of John's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 10th December at 3.45 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Take Heart for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019