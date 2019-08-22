Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
HOYLE John On 14th August 2019,
peacefully at his home in Huddersfield, formerly of Southowram, Halifax,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen,
a much loved dad
to Nigel and Richard,
a dear father in law
and a proud grandad.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 1.15pm.
Would friends please accept this as the only intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Kirkwood Hospice for which
a plate will be provided
after the service.
Any enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
