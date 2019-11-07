|
HORNER John Brian The family of the late John Brian wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Woodfield Grange Nursing Home
for all their loving care and attention, Rev Stuart Kilpatrick for his kind words and comforting service and Darren Illingworth and Staff at the Halifax Chapel of Repose
for all their caring and
professional arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019