HORNER John Brian John, 90 years of age, died very peacefully on 18th October 2019 with family by his side.
Husband of the late Eileen Mary and previous husband to Teresa. Beloved brother of Eileen, much missed father of Michael, Christopher, Therese and Mark. Dearly loved by Gill, Katherine, Jennie, Rosa and grandchildren Tanith, Beth, Andrew, John, Joe and respective partners.
Service will be held at St. Anne in the Grove Church, Southowram on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 2.30pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only but donations can be made on the day to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Please feel free to dress brightly in order to celebrate John's life.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019