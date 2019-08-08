Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
John Hardcastle Notice
Hardcastle John Peacefully at home with his loving family around him on
5th August 2019,
John aged 65 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Linda, dearly loved dad of Martin and Johanna and father in law of Fay, a dearly loved grandad of Olivia, Alfie and Paige and a very good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of John's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please
but donations for
Macmillan Cancer Care
would be appreciated and for
which a plate will be available
after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
