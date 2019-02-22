Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
John Hall Notice
HALL John Peacefully on Saturday February 9th 2019, much loved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved dad of Derek and Andrea, father in law of Dawn and Ricky,
grandpa of Kelsey and Jon.
A celebration of John's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday March 6th at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
