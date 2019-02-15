Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
John Hainsworth Notice
HAINSWORTH John Peacefully on 29th January,
after a long illness,
John, aged 94 years
(late of Queensbury).

Dearly loved husband
of the late Constance,
much loved dad of Colin and Susan, a very dear father in law, grandad, great grandad and
great great grandad.

Service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 12 noon.

Donations in memory of
John may be made to the Alzheimer's Society,
a box will be available at
the service. Enquiries to
Samson Bairstow & Sons
01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
