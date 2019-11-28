|
|
|
ELLISON John Edward On 18th November 2019 at home aged 75 years.
Loved husband of Lesley,
much loved dad of Jane and Joanne, caring and proud grandad of Lorna and a much respected father in law of David and Ray. Rest in peace.
The funeral service and burial will be held at St. Peter's Church, Sowerby on Tuesday December 3rd at 11am. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to Overgate Hospice for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019