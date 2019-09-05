DAVIS John Peacefully at Overgate Hospice on 22nd August 2019, aged 80 years.

John, the beloved husband of Annabelle, the much loved father of Twydor and Nick, a very dear

father-in-law to Caroline and Tracy,

the loving grandad of Ben and Beth, he will be sadly missed by all.

The funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Sowerby Bridge on Wednesday

11th September at 11.30 am

prior to a private family committal

at Park Wood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. The family have stated that

it is not necessary to wear dark clothing. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.

Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.

Tel: 01422 327382

RIP Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019