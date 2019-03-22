|
|
|
CROSSLEY John Colin Peacefully, at home,
on Saturday 9th March 2019,
John, aged 79 years.
He was the much loved husband
of Elsie, loving father of Neil, Colin, Paul, David, Victoria and Kevin,
a devoted granddad and
great-granddad.
A service in celebration of
John's life will be held at
Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Tuesday 2nd April at 11-15 am.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given in memory of John, for the benefit
of The Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More