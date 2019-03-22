Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:15
Park Wood
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crossley

Notice Condolences

John Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY John Colin Peacefully, at home,
on Saturday 9th March 2019,
John, aged 79 years.
He was the much loved husband
of Elsie, loving father of Neil, Colin, Paul, David, Victoria and Kevin,
a devoted granddad and
great-granddad.
A service in celebration of
John's life will be held at
Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Tuesday 2nd April at 11-15 am.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given in memory of John, for the benefit
of The Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.