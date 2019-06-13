Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
15:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
John Cooper Notice
Cooper John On 7th June 2019 peacefully
at Overgate Hospice,
John aged 51 years of
Skircoat Green, Halifax.
Beloved husband of Julie,
dearly loved dad of Dan and Nathan, much loved son of Barbara and Barry, loving brother of Paul and Mark, dear son-in-law to Sylvia and the late Trevor, dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
John's funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 21st June at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
